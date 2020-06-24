Florida changing the way ICU beds are reported

With a jump in coronavirus cases in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis is changing the way hospitals report the status of ICU beds that are available.
Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees says he doesn’t want hospitals to report the number of patients in intensive care unit beds, rather only those who are receiving an “intensive level of care.” This could undercount the number of ICU coronavirus patients.
Rivkees notes that some hospitals have COVID-19 wards within intensive care units and are reporting all COVID patients as ICU patients, even though they may not all require the same level of care.
Governor DeSantis says resuming elective surgeries has reduced the number of ICU beds available.
