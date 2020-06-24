Gov. DeSantis to make education announcement in South Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to make an education announcement in South Florida on Wednesday afternoon.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at the Mater Academy Charter School in Hialeah Gardens at 2:30 p.m.
While the exact details of the announcement have not been released, DeSantis will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and State Rep. Toby Overdorf, whose district covers parts of Martin and St. Lucie counties.
At Wednesday's news conference, DeSantis will likely also provide an update on Florida's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 109,014 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Wednesday, a record increase of 5,511 cases from the day before.
Scripps Only Content 2020