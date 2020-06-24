LIVE: Gov. DeSantis makes education announcement in South Florida

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is making an education announcement in South Florida on Wednesday afternoon.
The governor is holding a news conference at the Mater Academy Charter School in Hialeah Gardens.
DeSantis is joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and State Rep. Toby Overdorf, whose district covers parts of Martin and St. Lucie counties.
At Wednesday's news conference, DeSantis will likely also provide an update on Florida's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 109,014 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Wednesday, a record increase of 5,511 cases from the day before.
Scripps Only Content 2020