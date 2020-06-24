LIVE: Should Palm Beach County delay start of school year?

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Should the start of the school year be delayed in Palm Beach County because of concerns over the coronavirus?
That's what school board members are discussing on Wednesday afternoon during a virtual meeting.
Board member Dr. Debra Robinson is presenting the idea of delaying the start of the 2020/21 school year, which is slated to begin on Monday, Aug. 10.
"We need to see the numbers going down and not have a foreseeable blip up," Robinson said, referring to the number of COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County. "We need to be flexible in determining when school with open."
Dr. Robinson did not specify when she would like the start of the school year delayed until, however school board member Karen Brill suggesting starting the school year after Labor Day in September.
"I'd like to us to consider that a permanent change," Brill said.
The School District of Palm Beach County is looking at three education options for when students returns: full-time classroom instruction, full-time distance learning, or a hybrid model that would involve students being in the classroom two days a week and at home for distance learning the other three days a week.
At Wednesday's virtual school board meeting, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Donald Fennoy said more than 66,000 parents and guardians responded to a school district survey asking them which of the three learning models they prefer.
"Right now, a district data team is analyzing all those results," said Dr. Fennoy. "Generally, the respondents were fairly evenly split in their back to school preferences when asked about returning to school full-time, continuing distance learning full-time, or some form of a blended model."
Officials are expected to make a final decision on the format of the 2020/21 school year on July 15.
