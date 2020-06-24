Pahokee city manager allegedly misused city credit card

An investigation by the Palm Beach County Office of Inspector General said Pahokee City Manager Chandler Williamson misused a city-issued purchase card to the tune of just over $5,800.
According to the report, Williamson's use of a city credit card totaled $5,840.92, which Williamson should reimburse to the city.
The report said its findings were referred to the State Attorney's Office for review of potential criminal charges. The OIG also said it has forwarded the investigation to the Palm Beach County Commission on Ethics.
The investigation also found an additional $15,941.08, which lacked "sufficient documentation to justify an expense."
It's the third time in less than 18 months that the OIG has released an investigative report related to Pahokee and the city manager.
In February, WPTV reported the IG reviewed the handling of contracts and spending practices inside City Hall and found Manager Chandler Williamson violated a state grant agreement, which led to a $125,000 loss for the city.
Days later, the City Commission voted 4-1 in favor of giving Williamson a new contact with a $9,000 raise.
In May 2019, the OIG issued a report saying Williamson broke city rules on holiday schedule and bonus pay.
That 2019 report found evidence to support allegations that in 2017, Williamson closed City Hall and gave city workers paid vacation without prior approval from the Pahokee City Council. It also found that Williamson "inappropriately awarded bonuses to city full-time and part-time employees and interns in December 2016 and December 2017."
WPTV has contacted Williamson and is awaiting a response.
