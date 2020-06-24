Palm Beach County restaurants support mask mandate

South Florida restaurants are sharing their thoughts on Palm Beach County's move to require masks inside public buildings.
The kitchen was bustling during lunch time on Wednesday at Farmer's Table in North Palm Beach.
Every chef is cooking with a face covering to follow the new mandate from Palm Beach County commissioners.
"We are very strict with our policies as far as sanitation procedures go," said Ben Foster, the general manager at Farmer's Table.
The restaurant actually put this protocol into place when its doors reopened in May.
"All of our guests have been well-received with that and have come back," said Foster. "We’ve had a lot of our guests come back multiple times and very happy our staffs were wearing masks."
In southern Palm Beach County, Troy's Bar-Be-Que is requiring customers to wear masks when entering the Boynton Beach and Boca Raton locations.
Owner Anthony Barber began implementing this before commissioners came down with their decision.
"We just want you to wear a mask to enter, and then once you sit down with your food, we just want to make sure you’re socially distant from the other parties dining in the restaurant," said Barber.
That's one of many changes to Barber's business plan.
"Do I agree that people should be mandated to wear masks? I feel like this, I feel like, if you’re wearing a mask for a brief moment of time which could be inconvenience to you and it stops the spread of the virus, it’s worth it," said Barber.
Scripps Only Content 2020