5 people shot in suspected drive-by shooting, PBSO says

June 23, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 11:28 AM

Five people were shot Tuesday night at a private park in the Concept Homes Development west of Lantana.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the drive-by shooting at Lantana Road and Edgecliff Avenue about 8 p.m. and located five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Four of the victims were taken to a trauma hospital for treatment. The other victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

All five victims were expected to survive.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said investigators believe the shooter and victims knew each other, although a motive is unknown.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

