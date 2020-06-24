5 people shot in suspected drive-by shooting, PBSO says

Five people were shot Tuesday night at a private park in the Concept Homes Development west of Lantana.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the drive-by shooting at Lantana Road and Edgecliff Avenue about 8 p.m. and located five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Four of the victims were taken to a trauma hospital for treatment. The other victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
All five victims were expected to survive.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said investigators believe the shooter and victims knew each other, although a motive is unknown.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
