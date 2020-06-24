Police: Family members saved after man barricaded in Highland Beach condo

Several law enforcement units are at the scene of a man barricaded in a condo in Highland Beach on Wednesday evening, according to Delray Beach Police Department.
Police said a call came in at around 4:30 p.m. A man was acting erratically inside a penthouse and waving a gun around that he had hit his mother with.
The people inside the home were able to escape, but the man's room was closed and he was not responding, police said.
Police blocked off the area near US-1 and Linton Road in both directions for several hours. Ocean Blvd. reopened for traffic at the north city limits at around 8:20 p.m., according to a Boca Raton Police tweet.
Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White said they have not been able to contact the person who is barricaded in the building at 3211 S. Ocean Blvd.,
Boca Raton police are also at the scene assisting Highland Beach and Delray Beach police. Florida Highway Patrol is handling traffic control.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Scripps Only Content 2020