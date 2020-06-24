Riviera Beach restaurant shuts down for 10 days for possible coronavirus exposure

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
McCray's Backyard Bar-B-Q and Seafood in Riviera Beach is temporarily closed due to possible coronavirus exposure.
The restaurant's owner said the business closed immediately after learning that one of its employees may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Out of an abundance of caution, the restaurant decided that all employees must get tested for COVID-19 before returning to work in 10 days.
McCray's Backyard Bar-B-Q and Seafood has also hired a sanitation company to deep clean the restaurant in the meantime.
"As we see the COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Palm Beach County, we want to assure you our customers, the community, and our employees will always be our top priority. We will do everything possible to keep them safe," said restaurant owner Derrick McCray.
The restaurant said it notified the Florida Department of Health of the potential exposure.
WPTV is working to learn more about what businesses are required to do in the event of a possible COVID-19 case.
On Wednesday at 12 p.m., Florida labor and employment discrimination attorney Arthur Schofield will explain what rights employees have if the companies they work for don't take immediate action after a potential COVID-19 exposure.
