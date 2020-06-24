Scholarships awarded to students drive-thru style due to the pandemic

Graduating senior Patriana Vickers said she will be going to the University of Florida with plans to major in criminology. Financially she's able to afford it thanks to the George Snow Scholarship Fund.
"It's very amazing, I feel very special right now. I've been looking forward to this moment, so I'm very happy to have my family and loving people around me. I'm going to pursue a career in law enforcement. I want to be a police chief when I get older, for PBSO."
Tim Snow said the scholarship fund was inspired by his late father, George Snow.
"He was always interested in helping young people that were trying to help themselves while he was alive," said Snow.
This year, the organization is awarding 150 scholarships totaling 1.58 million dollars.
"All of our scholars will get certificates, we have little medals for them, and we give them a goody bag that has about 1,000 dollars worth of stuff. They get a laptop computer if they want one, if not they get a college supply stipend, computer software," Snow added.
Normally the students receiving a scholarship attend an awards ceremony. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, students are receiving their scholarship through a drive-thru scholarship presentation at Mizner Park in Boca Raton.
Ali Hussain is another graduating senior who is getting a scholarship.
"It's an amazing opportunity for me. I think the George Snow Fund does an amazing thing investing in our futures. I'm going to Vanderbilt University and I'll be doing two majors in cognitive studies and neuroscience," said Hussain.
Scripps Only Content 2020