Should Palm Beach County delay start of school year?

Should the start of the school year be delayed in Palm Beach County because of concerns over the coronavirus?
That's what school board members are scheduled to discuss on Wednesday afternoon during a virtual meeting.
According to the school board's agenda, board member Dr. Debra Robinson plans to present the idea of delaying the start of the 2020/21 school year, which is slated to begin on Monday, Aug. 10.
"I would like the Board to have a conversation on our thoughts and concerns regarding school opening," Dr. Robinson wrote on the school board's agenda. "We are seeking input from staff, parents, and communities. It is the right time for the Board to start sharing our thoughts. We should also try to obtain input from students."
Dr. Robinson did not specify when she would like the start of the school year delayed until.
The School District of Palm Beach County is looking at three education options for when students returns: full-time classroom instruction, full-time distance learning, or a hybrid model that would involve students being in the classroom two days a week and at home for distance learning the other three days a week.
Officials are expected to make a final decision on the format of the 2020/21 school year on July 15.
