Florida reported 5,511 cases in one day, shattering the record for most in a day by 1,462, as deaths rose by 54 to 3,281, the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday.
The cases reported Wednesday were 2,225 more than Tuesday's total of 3,286. The record was 4,049 set Saturday. Earlier increases were a previous mark of 3,822 Friday after a 3,207 record Thursday. In addition, there was a record 2,783 one week ago Tuesday.
Until recently, the increased cases daily were often under 1,000.
In Palm Beach County, the death toll rose by 6 to 482, which is third in the county behind Miami-Dade, which rose by 24 to 926. Broward increased by 1 to 378. Elsewhere, St. Lucie rose by 1 to 43 as Martin remained at 22, Indian River at 15 and Okeechobee none.
There has been a dramatic decline in the median age, which is now 43 overall.
Testing has ramped up, including massive sites throughout Florida as well a nursing homes, jails and farm workers, and the state has eased restrictions.
For 12 of the 13 days, more than 2,000 cases have been reported, with the only exception 1,758 one week ago Monday.
Cases have climbed to 109,014 since the first two were announced on March `1.
The one-week increase for all cases was 28,905, for 36.1 percent.
South Florida had 1,951 new cases, which is 35.4 percent of state total, including 356 in Palm Beach County, 957 in Miami-Dade and 473 in Broward. In the Treasure Coast area there were 165 more cases – 35 in Indian River, 84 in St. Lucie, 28 in Martin and 18 in Okeechobee.
Palm Beach County's record of 391 was set one week ago Sunday. Palm Beach County's total is 11,536, third behind Broward with 12,217. Miami-Dade is in first place with 27,779 cases.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 3.0 percent in the state compared with 5.2 percent in the United States and 5.1 percent worldwide, which neared 479,000 deaths and passed 9.3 million cases Tuesday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 4.2 percent, compared with Broward at 3.1 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.3 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.2 percent in St. Lucie, 3.3 percent in Indian River and 1.3 percent in Martin.
Palm Beach County, which gained 8 deaths last Monday, has been second in the state for deaths behind Miami-Dade.
The deaths rose by 64 in the state Tuesday, 12 in the state Monday, 17 Sunday and 40 on Saturday. Last Tuesday the state increase was 55.
The state record for increase is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 – once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
Thirty-two of the 54 deaths were in South Florida for a total of 1,866, of 56.9 percent, though the population only comprises 30 percent of the state total.
Deaths rose by 219 in the state over seven days for 7.3 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 32 for 7.2 percent. The U.S. figure is 3.6 percent with the world at 6.1 percent.
A 17-year-old boy from Pasco County, who was counted as a confirmed case Friday, is now the youngest person to die from the coronavirus, joining two women in the 15-24 age class from Palm Beach County (22) and Miami-Dade County (23). Eighteen people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest are two 104-year-old women, including one from Sarasota on Saturday and the previous from Hillsborough. A total of 1,162 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older in data. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 33 percent age 55 and older – compared with 40 percent two weeks ago – and 1`0 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 1,385 cases of infants to 4 years old and 54 were hospitalized. From ages 5-14, there are 2,939, with 46 in the hospital at one time.
Palm Beach County's death count is tied with New Mexico at 476, and higher than 17 states. Delaware, which had been behind Palm Beach County, rose to 504, with an additional 69, including 67 deaths that hadn't been counted since April.
Palm Beach County had six deaths verified Tuesday – 3 women and 3 men ranging from 59 to 99. Martin County had one listed as a 93-year-old woman and in St. Lucie an 81-year-old woman.
Through Wednesday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 2,532, an increase of 49. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose from 2,331 to 2,387 followed by Boynton Beach at 1,044 from 1,021, Boca Raton at 1,042, up from 1,017, Delray Beach at 752 from 735. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 803, an increase of 12, followed with Stuart with 726 vs. 709.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 2 to 96 compared to only 3 on May 31.
The state doesn't list total deaths by city.
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 85 ahead of Louisiana, which added 25 Tuesday, according to Worldometers.info.
Florida has 151 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 373 per million. New York, which represents 26 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,610 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 61.4 per million.
National data
Worldometers lists the death toll at 123,473 with 863 additional deaths Tuesday after 363 Monday. There have been 14 days in a row of deaths under 1,000. Johns Hopkins reports 121,176.
Cases hit 2,424,168 with 36,015 additional ones Tuesday. Last Tuesday, there were 849 additional deaths and 25,607 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 4,341.
Of states in the top 10 for deaths, California reported the most with 68 for seventh place.
Their daily increases were: No. 1 New York with 46, No. 2 New Jersey with 51, No. 4 Illinois with 36, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 42, No. 6 Michigan with 12, No. 8 Connecticut with 14. The top 10 states' total was 374.
No. 12 Georgia added 40. Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 20th place, with an increase of 8.
One week ago Wednesday in the United States, there were 119,941, two weeks ago there were 115,130, three weeks ago there were 109,383, four weeks ago 102,338, five weeks ago 95,155, six weeks ago 85,749, seven weeks ago 74,981, eight weeks ago 61,812, nine weeks ago 48,014, 10 weeks ago 32,794, 11 weeks ago 17,731, 12 weeks ago 6,407, 13 weeks ago 1,261, 12 weeks ago 171, 15 weeks ago 38, 16 weeks ago qq, 17 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 15.8 percent of the 5,465 additional deaths – a figure that has been declining – and 25.9 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 27,127. The additional death toll Monday was 3,880.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 1,364 deaths after 748 deaths Monday. The record is 1,492 on June 4. The total is 52,771 compared with 38,497 two weeks ago. Brazil added 40,131 cases after a record 55,209 Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,51,479 -- almost half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 793 more deaths late Tuesday compared with 759 Monday as well as 6,288 cases. The record was 1,092 on June 4. The nation's deaths have risen from 14,649 to 23,377 in two weeks into seventh place.
India reported 468 deaths after 312 Monday to rise to 14,483 in eighth place, compared 7,719 two weeks ago. The Asian nation also reported a record 15,665 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths increased from 43 deaths to 280 for third place with 42,927 – behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 18 – the lowest the first deaths were reported in late February after 23 Monday.
No. 4 Spain has added one death for three days. No. 5 France climbed by 57 Tuesday after 23 Monday and a high of 1,494.
No. 10 Belgium, which had reported statistics for two days, announced 17 deaths.
No. 11 Germany, which was displaced from the top 10 earlier last week by Iran, added 17. No. 10 Iran reported 121 deaths.
Russia is in third place in the world in cases with 599,705, including an additional 7,425 behind the United States and Brazil. The nation added 153 more deaths in 14th place, 45 behind Peru, which added 181.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity, reported 39 deaths for a total of 5,161 in 16th. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths to remain at 248 as well as 21 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 18th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 12 cases Wednesday. The 57 cases one week ago Sunday were the highest since 89 on April 13.
