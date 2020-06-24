Wellington man apologizes over verbal attack on teens

An outburst with racial overtones in a Wellington neighborhood last week left a teenage girl hurt and saddened. It's an outburst that's now been seen and heard across the country.
On June 17, Wellington resident Lee Jeffers verbally attacked two teenage girls over an incident with a golf cart. Caught on camera, Jeffers would eventually direct his anger towards the only African American kid out of a group of five.
He would ultimately get into a confrontation with the young girl's grandfather, Tony Nelson.
Over a week has passed since the encounter, and in a picture taken Wednesday afternoon, it shows Lee Jeffers meeting with Nelson and the two girls in the video. He apologized to them.
"He apologized to the three of us and my daughter. I believe that he was sincere for the moment. And I have to say this, I believe his wife was very sincere," he said.
In a letter, Jeffers wrote to Nelson and the girls, "I'm sorry. Please let me start there. I am deeply sorry for having scared you and your friends." He went to say "If this situation had a theme, it would be age vs. youth, not age vs. race. Jeffers eventually said, "I would give anything to be able to take back my words and actions."
When it comes to forgiveness from Nelson, he said it's not that easy.
"It's going to take time and we've got to get out there and prove ourselves in the community, working with underprivileged kids he is uncomfortable with," he said.
Over the past week, Nelson said he, his granddaughter, and her friend have gone through a wide range of emotions.
"He asked them what the worst thing I did and she said you yelled at 15-year-old girls," he said.
Jeffers works for the United States Department of Homeland Security. The agency got wind of the situation and is currently investigating the altercation.
Jeffers has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
