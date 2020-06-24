24-year-old woman killed in Fort Pierce crash

A crash Tuesday night in Fort Pierce killed a 24-year-old woman and hospitalized her father, police said.
Public Information Officer Mike Jachles said their Chevrolet Malibu overturned in the 2000 block of Indian River Dr. just before 9:30 p.m.
A passenger in the car, Michelle Lynn Smith, 24, of Kansas was trapped in the car and died at the scene.
Smith's father, Robby Everett Allen, 47, of Fort Pierce was driving the car when he lost control and the vehicle rolled over, according to Jachles.
Allen was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center with undisclosed injuries. His condition was not released.
The cause of the wreck has not been released. The Fort Pierce Police Department is investigating.
