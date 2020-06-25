Florida expanding scholarship for low-income students

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wants children from low-income backgrounds to have the tools they need to succeed in school and in life.
Speaking at Cristo Rey Tampa Salesian High School in Tampa on Thursday, the governor signed a bill that expands Florida's Family Empowerment Scholarship, which is designed to help children from low-income and working class families get into the schools that best fit their needs.
"If we in the state of Florida can say, we're doing everything we can to make sure that any child, regardless of income, regardless of income status, regardless of race and ethnicity, has tools to be able to make the most of the God-given talent," DeSantis said.
The governor said the expansion will effectively clear the wait list for the scholarship, and will help around 30,000 students in Florida every year.
"We believed that we wanted those kids off the wait list," DeSantis said. "We wanted to be able to empower parents. Many of them are low-income parents. Many of them are single mothers."
On Wednesday, DeSantis signed a $500 million education funding bill that increases the minimum salary for public and charter school teachers in Florida.
"That will, one, reward teachers who are doing a good job," DeSantis said. "It'll also help us continue to recruit people into the profession."
At Thursday's news conference, DeSantis also gave an update on the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, once again urging people to avoid crowded spaces and close quarters.
"Outdoors in Florida is better than the air conditioning in terms of the virus," DeSantis said, adding that a lot of COVID-19 outbreaks have been linked to multi-generational homes. "The spread outdoors is minimal. If you're cooped up inside, you just tend to have more spread."
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 114,018 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,004 cases from the day before.
