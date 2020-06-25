Fort Pierce man wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game

June 25, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT - Updated June 25 at 2:38 PM

A Fort Pierce resident just won a big prize playing the Florida Lottery.

Officials announced Thursday that Mark Valeo, 58, of Fort Pierce, claimed a $1 million top prize playing a game called The Fastest Road to $1,000,000.

The lottery said Valeo bought his winning ticket from a Winn-Dixie grocery store located at 4967 South U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce.

The retailer will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

Lottery officials said Valeo chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

The Fastest Road to $1,000,000, a $30 scratch-off game, began in February. The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79, but the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-270,717.

