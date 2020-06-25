Gov. DeSantis to make announcement at Tampa high school

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make an education announcement at a high school in Tampa on Thursday.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at Cristo Rey Tampa Salesian High School at 3 p.m.
On Wednesday, DeSantis signed a $500 million education funding bill that increases the minimum salary for public and charter school teachers in Florida.
At Thursday's news conference, DeSantis will also likely give an update on the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 114,018 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,004 cases from the day before.
