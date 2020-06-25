Jeffrey Epstein's victims will split more than $600 million

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
Victims who endured mental, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of wealthy Palm Beach hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators can now start filing compensation claims against his estate.
Earlier this month, a U.S. Virgin Islands probate judge gave the go-ahead for the Epstein Victim’s Compensation Program to begin accepting claims starting on Thursday, June 25.
More than $600 million has been allocated to the fund.
At 11 a.m. on Thursday, local attorney Spencer Kuvin, who represents four of Epstein's victims, will provide information about how victims can file applications and collect money from the fund.
Epstein, who was accused of sexually abusing underage girls and running a sex trafficking ring, was found dead in his jail cell at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug,. 10, 2019. A medical examiner determined his cause of death was suicide by hanging.
