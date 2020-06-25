Mask mandate being enforced in Palm Beach County

The vote caused controversy, but a mask mandate in Palm Beach County is now being enforced.
At Brule Bistro in Delray Beach, servers and kitchen staff have been wearing masks ever since reopening. Now customers are required to also have a face covering on before sitting down to eat.
"We’re being 6 feet apart. We’re doing everything we can. We think it’s going to be temporary," said Suzanne Perrotto with Brule Bistro.
Businesses on Atlantic Avenue are complying, posting signs in windows that masks are required.
And in West Palm Beach, people walking down Clematis Street are also following the order that went into effect at midnight.
"A lot of people are dying and there’s a lot of people in the medical field dealing with it, and it’s kind of disrespectful to not wear your mask I think," said Yariel Munoz.
But the vote by Palm Beach County commissioners on Wednesday has sparked controversy, and some are refusing to wear a mask, saying they don’t think it will slow down the spread of the coronavirus.
"I think what will help the numbers go down, if the numbers are actually real, is more like the herd mentality," said Natalie Greenberg. "If everyone had built their own immune system up to it, just like we do with the flu every year. It's the same thing."
Anyone 2 years old and older is being asked to wear the mask in public places in Palm Beach County, except those with a medical condition or religious belief that goes against the order.
"We do have a lot of elderly people that we need to protect. I think we are going to get through this. I don’t think it’s going to be as long as you think and we are all just praying that we get back to some kind of normal," said Perrotto.
Commissioners can revisit this topic at any time.
Those who violate the order will receive a warning, and repeat offenders could receive a fine up to $250.
