Southbound Florida's Turnpike exit ramp to Okeechobee Road closed overnight in Fort Pierce

Southbound Florida's Turnpike Okeechobee Road exit ramp, SR 91, will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, June 25, until 6 a.m. Friday, June 26.
Motorists will be directed to exit at Port St. Lucie Blvd., Exit 142, and travel north on Bayshore Blvd. to Crosstown Parkway. Travel west on Crosstown Parkway to northbound I-95, then travel north to access Okeechobee Rd. at Exit 129.
For more information contact the Community Outreach Specialist Asmide Louizi at 954-934-1279 or Asmide.louizi@dot.state.fl.us.
