St. Lucie County considers mask order for citizens

St. Lucie County Commissioners will meet Friday at 10.m. to discuss a new mask order for residents.
"We've certainly seen an uptick in the number of infections and recent hospitalizations," said Chris Dzadovsky, St. Lucie County Commissioner, District 1.
The most recent draft would require all employees inside restaurants, grocery stores, salons, gyms, retail stores, or any other business where social distancing is not possible, to wear face coverings.
"The language is going back and forth at this point," said Dzavorsky. "Tomorrow there will be several versions of the ordinance or the order come before us."
"We all have a loved one that more or may not be immunocompromised," said Jason Summerlin, St. Lucie County resident. "So at the end of the day wearing a mask is not a big inconvenience."
To Tom McGovern, masks are a nuisance.
"They're just annoying," said McGovern. "I don't like the fact that people like to force me to put a mask on. I think if I stay away from everybody and keep the germs away from everything, I'll be Ok."
Friday's meeting is open to the public and comments will be allowed.
Those who decide to show up must wear a mask and have their temperature taken prior to entering the county commission office.
