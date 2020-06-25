Woman gives birth in Coral Springs parking lot

A South Florida woman just couldn't wait to have her baby.
Susan Anderson and her husband, Joseph Anderson, had almost made it inside the Peaceful Pregnancy Pathways birthing center in Coral Springs last Friday when baby Julia decided to meet the world early.
Ring video shared by owner Gelena Hinkley showed the moment of birth.
In the video, Susan can be seen crouched over in the parking lot while midwife Sandy Lobaina stands behind her.
Susan screams just as two police officers, who happened to be in the area at the time, approach.
"She's OK," Lobaina tells them. "I'm the midwife. She's here to have the baby."
As soon as Susan lets out a big scream, Lobaina catches the baby as the officers watch in disbelief.
"You want rescue?" one of the officers asks.
"No, no, she's here to have the baby," Lobaina says. "She just didn't make it inside."
Dad and midwife then help mom and baby inside.
Moments later, Hinkley comes running into frame, but not fast enough.
"She had the baby," Lobaina is heard telling Hinkley.
"Un-freaking-believable," Hinkley says, seemingly disappointed she missed the party.
WPTV NewsChannel 5 reporter Miranda Christian spoke to the Andersons and the midwives Thursday.
"What was going through my mind was, 'Get in the tub. Get in the tub.' Because I just wanted that relief," Susan said.
Lobaina said she's had some crazy births before, but this was a first.
"Babies sometimes come really quick … and you just got to be quick, put your gloves on and just go," Lobaina said.
Although Hinkley missed all the action, she's seen the video and has a good sense of humor about it all.
"It was the best handoff ever," she joked.
