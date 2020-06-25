107-year-old volunteer at Delray Medical Center celebrates birthday

Thursday is a special day for a volunteer at Delray Medical Center.
Charles Carroll, the oldest volunteer at the hospital, turns 107 years old and is receiving a special party!
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, volunteers are not allowed to visit the hospital.
So, workers at the hospital surprised him outside his home with a party using social distancing guidelines. Delray Beach police also visited the party to show their appreciation.
Staff at the hospital said Carroll is beloved by everyone for his smile, quick wit and positive attitude. He said all of these things are what he attributes to his long life.
Carroll is a World War II veteran who served all over the world, spending a total of 27 years in the service.
He suffered a heart attack 12 years ago and decided at that time, while he was being treated at Delray Medical Center, that he would serve people again by becoming a volunteer.
