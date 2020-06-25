64-year-old with dementia missing from Lake Worth Beach

Authorities are looking for a 64-year-old woman who was last seen early Thursday morning.
Around 1 a.m., Linda Girgis walked away from her home in Lake Worth Beach and has not been seen or heard from since.
Girgis is described as 4’07”, 110 lbs. with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and blue jean shorts.
Girgis has been diagnosed with dementia and is considered to be a missing and possibly endangered adult.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.
