Boynton Beach hiring new employees to fight coronavirus

The city of Boynton Beach is hiring more than a dozen new employees.
A grant from CareerSource will help provide temporary jobs that will help the city regulate coronavirus guidelines.
Prime Catch, a waterfront restaurant in Boynton Beach, just reopened its doors to dining this week.
Owner Luke Therien said navigating the changes from coronavirus can be challenging
"Some of those laws are county, some state, some of the state (regulations) don't apply to Palm Beach County," said Therien.
However, a new program with the city is attempting to reduce any confusion and educate the public.
"Our goal is to work with the community in a bottom-up approach," said Commissioner Ty Penserga.
The commissioner said the partnership with CareerSource is allowing the city to hire 17 full-time employees. Ten of those workers will be ambassadors who will work with businesses and the community to comply with regulations.
Therien said having open communication with the city, without any threat, will help businesses navigate the changes.
"It reduces the confusion and also creates more of a positive relationship between county and city government and private businesses where they feel like nobody's there to shut them down," said Therien.
The other seven employees hired through the program will help clean and disinfect city buildings and equipment.
Penserga said the program is temporary right now, but the city is looking for more funding.
The ultimate goal is to create a safe environment in Boynton Beach.
Each of the workers will be paid $12 to $17 an hour.
The city said people interested in the jobs must create an account on the Employ Florida job site and send a resume to Michelle Sena at msena@careersourcepbc.com.
