As cases skyrocket, Gov. DeSantis to give 2 p.m. coronavirus update

In a historic day for Florida's fight against the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Gov. Ron DeSantis will address the crisis during a visit to Southwest Florida on Friday.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers at 2 p.m.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health on Friday, there are 122,960 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, a record increase of 8,942 cases from the day before.
Because of that sharp increase, bars across Florida can no longer serve alcohol for "on premises consumption," state officials announced on Friday.
