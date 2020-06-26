Deputies: Man exposes himself at Keys gift shop

After being told he couldn't use the bathroom at a gift shop in the Florida Keys without wearing a mask, a 37-year-old Miami man exposed himself in front of children Thursday morning, deputies said.
Paul-Elie Duval was arrested on charges of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended license.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said multiple witnesses told deputies that Duval entered the Theater of the Sea gift shop in Islamorada without wearing a facial covering, as required by law to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Linhardt said witnesses told deputies that Duval refused to put on a mask and began saying vulgar things to women and one girl about his genitals, their bodies and pornography. That's when, witnesses said, Duval dropped his shorts and exposed himself.
Witnesses pointed out Duval to the first arriving deputy, just as Duval was driving away. The deputy later stopped Duval a short distance away along the Overseas Highway.
Linhardt said Duval told deputies he had to urinate and tried to use the gift shop bathroom, but the staff denied him entrance, so he exposed himself. Linhardt said Duval admitted there were children present at the time.
Scripps Only Content 2020