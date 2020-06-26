Florida bars can no longer serve alcohol for 'on premises consumption'

Bars across the state of Florida can no longer serve alcohol for "on premises consumption," officials announced on Friday.
Halsey Beshears, the secretary of Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation, tweeted around 11 a.m. that the state is "suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide."
The order goes into effect immediately.
WPTV is working to gather more specific information, like if the order applies to both bars inside restaurants as well as standalone bars.
It's also unclear if bars will still be allowed to serve alcohol for takeout.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
64 counties in Florida, excluding Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, are currently under Phase Two of Florida's reopening plan, meaning restaurants may allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing, and bars and pubs may operate at 50% capacity inside and full capacity outside with appropriate social distancing.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health on Friday, there are 122,960 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, a record increase of 8,942 cases from the day before.
Scripps Only Content 2020