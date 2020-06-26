Florida reports record 8,942 new cases, nearly 20,000 in three days

Through Thursday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 2,708, an increase of 86. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose from 2,438 to 2,495 followed by Boynton Beach at 1,096 from 1,063, Boca Raton at 1,135, up from 1,095, Delray Beach at 780 from 767. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 883, an increase of 32, followed with Stuart with 761 vs. 740.