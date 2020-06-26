Indian River County mandates face masks for employees

Commissioners passed an emergency order Friday that mandates employees of businesses must wear masks in unincorporated Indian River County.
Friday’s order does not apply to establishments within a city or town in Indian River County.
The order, which takes effect Monday, pertains to “all employees of indoor businesses, restaurants, and retail establishments located within unincorporated Indian River County.”
Employees will be required to wear a face mask or covering while working in areas visited by the public, where social distancing cannot be followed.
However, customers of businesses are not required to wear face masks or coverings under the emergency order.
Establishments can still implement their own face mask requirement, and county officials said they continue to strongly encourage the use of masks or coverings when visiting public places.
Also, effective Monday, everyone who visits indoor Indian River County facilities or use the GoLine buses will be required to wear a face mask or covering.
On Friday, St. Lucie County commissioners discussed a proposed mask order for workers inside certain businesses. However, they agreed to table their decision until next week.
