Indian River County Schools to announce reopening plans

This afternoon, Indian River County School District Superintendent Dr. David Moore is scheduled to introduce the district’s reopening plans.
He has a Facebook live announcement scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.
The district released a bit of information ahead of the announcement, saying face masks will only be required while on school district transportation. Masks will be encouraged, but not required on campus, according to a tweet from the district.
That shows the district is planning to have students back on campus in some capacity. The school year is set to begin August 10 as of now.
Indian River County will be the first in our area to announce its reopening plans.
Palm Beach County leaders say they plan to make an announcement in mid-July.
