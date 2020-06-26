LIVE: St. Lucie County considers mask mandate for certain workers

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
St. Lucie County commissioners are meeting Friday morning to discuss a new proposed mask order for workers inside certain businesses.
"We've certainly seen an uptick in the number of infections and recent hospitalizations," said Commissioner Chris Dzadovsky.
If passed, the order would require all employees inside restaurants, grocery stores, salons, gyms, retail stores, or any other business where social distancing is not possible to wear face coverings.
In addition, anyone out in public would be "strongly encouraged" to wear a face covering. However, it wouldn't be a mandate.
"The language is going back and forth at this point," said Dzavorsky.
"We all have a loved one that may or may not be immunocompromised," said Jason Summerlin, a St. Lucie County resident. "So at the end of the day, wearing a mask is not a big inconvenience."
To Tom McGovern, masks are a nuisance.
"They're just annoying," said McGovern. "I don't like the fact that people like to force me to put a mask on. I think if I stay away from everybody and keep the germs away from everything, I'll be OK."
Friday's meeting is open to the public and comments are allowed.
Those who want to attend must wear a mask and have their temperature taken prior to entering the county commission office.
