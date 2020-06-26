Police investigating fatal shooting in Riviera Beach

One person is dead following a shooting in Riviera Beach Friday evening, according to the Riviera Beach Police Department.
The shooting occurred at 9:38 p.m. in the 100 block of West 17th Street.
Officers responded to shots fired and located an adult Black male suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Detectives and Crime Scene investigators are at the scene investigating the incident.
There is no motive or suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
