Roosevelt Bridge to reopen 4 lanes of traffic

The Roosevelt Bridge will reopen to traffic this weekend for the first time since chunks of concrete fell from the structure earlier this month.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the bridge will reopen by 10 a.m. Saturday to four lanes of traffic, two in each direction.
The bridge has been closed since June 18 after an inspection revealed that the first span of the southbound bridge had "severe corrosion" that ruptured the steel tendons supporting it.
According to the FDOT, a 5-ton weight restriction will be in place for all vehicular traffic crossing the bridge.
FDOT crews have been working in 12-hour shifts to make repairs to the bridge.
The Stuart Water Taxi has been helping people get across the St. Lucie River while the bridge has been closed.
Several detours will remain in place in downtown Stuart as a result of the ongoing bridge work.
