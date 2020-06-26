2020 South Florida Fireworks Guide

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many municipalities to cancel or adjust their fireworks shows. This information has been copied from the respective official websites. For updates to this article please contact tawalker@wptv.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY
"Red, White, & Blue in Boca," a week-long Virtual 4th of July Celebration from June 27 - July 4 on the Boca Raton Recreation social media pages and the City of Boca Raton's YouTube Channel.
Boynton Beach
The City Commission discussed at its meeting on May 15. The City's 4th of July event and fireworks are canceled this year.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the City will not have its fireworks display this year.
Due to COVID-19 “Ignite the Night” has been canceled.
Jupiter
Harbourside Place
Due to COVID-19, no event will take place.
Roger Dean Stadium
Due to COVID-19, no event will take place.
Lake Worth Beach
Due to COVID-19, no event will take place.
Lantana
4th of July fireworks display is canceled, Bicentennial Park and Sportsman's Park will be closed at sunset.
North Palm Beach
Because of uncertainty created by COVID-19, the Village's annual July 4th fireworks show at the Country Club is canceled. Regular Village public events will be planned and publicized again once the current COVID-19 situation is resolved.
Palm Beach Gardens
Due to COVID-19, no event will take place at PGA National Resort.
Palm Springs
4th of July fireworks canceled: In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, continue to flatten the curve and keep residents and visitors safe, the City of Palm Springs would like to notify the community that this year’s Fourth of July fireworks spectacular has been canceled.
Riviera Beach
Due to COVID-19, no event will take place.
Royal Palm Beach
Due to COVID-19, all 4th of July events at Commons Park are canceled.
Wellington
This year Wellington will celebrate Independence Day with two fireworks displays. The displays will run simultaneously at Village Park and the Wellington Green Park, adjacent to The Mall at Wellington Green.
Things to know
- If the displays are visible from your location, the village asks that you do not travel to park near the displays in order to minimize traffic and congestion
- If you are parking near a display you must remain in or immediately adjacent to your vehicle
- If you are outside of your vehicle wear your mask
- Follow all social distancing and CDC Guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.
- No tailgating
- No alcohol
- No personal fireworks
- No pets
Village Park Display
- Village Park 11700 Pierson RoadWellington, FL 33414
- Park gates will open at 8 p.m.
- Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
- No walking to the park from surrounding parking lots. All public attending the fireworks displays must remain in or immediately adjacent to their vehicles.
Wellington Green Park Display
- Parking available at The Mall at Wellington Green
- Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
Display Music
The drive-in style shows will begin at 9:15 p.m. and will be viewable from nearby homes, as well as vehicles parked at the Mall and at Village Park. A video, featuring music accompanying the fireworks display will be streamed LIVE starting at 9:15 p.m. on WellingtonTV Online or watched live on WellingtonTV (Comcast Channel 18 and AT&T Uverse 99).
While the City’s Independence Day celebration will include fireworks, they will not be launched from near Flagler Drive but, instead, from two different undisclosed north and south locations to reach as many people as possible. Fireworks start at 9:00 p.m.
To promote the public's health and safety, the City's July 4 waterfront festivities are canceled. Instead, residents are encouraged to have a "POP"– a Party on their Porch. As part of our DIY Event Guide, the Community Events team has created a series of videos to inspire your own at-home 4th of July celebration, including the how-to videos below for patriotic decorations and a recipe page with several classic summer favorites. Patriotically decorate your porch, patio, or balcony, post to Instagram, and enter to win prizes from DowntownWPB businesses. The more creative, the better! Visit DowntownWPB.com for details.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY
4th of July parade, festival, and fireworks at Riverview Park have all been canceled for this year.
Due to COVID-19, all events have been canceled.
MARTIN COUNTY
Stuart
The city of Stuart Fourth of July Celebration has been canceled.
ST. LUCIE COUNTY
Ft. Pierce
In an effort to take preventative measures against COVID-19 by avoiding large gatherings, this year's July 4th fireworks display has been postponed until further notice. The City is working with Main Street Fort Pierce to host the event at a later date, prospectively Labor Day Weekend.
Port St. Lucie
Due to COVID-19 Freedomfest has been canceled.
