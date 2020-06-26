2020 South Florida Fireworks Guide

To promote the public's health and safety, the City's July 4 waterfront festivities are canceled. Instead, residents are encouraged to have a "POP"– a Party on their Porch. As part of our DIY Event Guide, the Community Events team has created a series of videos to inspire your own at-home 4th of July celebration, including the how-to videos below for patriotic decorations and a recipe page with several classic summer favorites. Patriotically decorate your porch, patio, or balcony, post to Instagram, and enter to win prizes from DowntownWPB businesses. The more creative, the better! Visit DowntownWPB.com for details.