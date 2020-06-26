St. Lucie County considers mask mandate for certain workers

St. Lucie County commissioners met on Friday to discuss a new proposed mask order for workers inside certain businesses. But due to the overwhelming amount of public comment, they agreed to table their decision until next week.
If passed, the order would require all employees inside restaurants, grocery stores, salons, gyms, retail stores, or any other business where social distancing is not possible to wear face coverings.
In addition, anyone out in public would be "strongly encouraged" to wear a face covering. However, it wouldn't be a mandate.
Commissioners said on Friday that because the amount of public comment was more than what they anticipated, they're moving their decision on a mask mandate to next Wednesday.
County administrator Howard Tipton said that starting on Monday, everyone must wear face coverings inside all county government buildings.
"We've certainly seen an uptick in the number of infections and recent hospitalizations," said Commissioner Chris Dzadovsky.
"We all have a loved one that may or may not be immunocompromised," said Jason Summerlin, a St. Lucie County resident. "So at the end of the day, wearing a mask is not a big inconvenience."
To Tom McGovern, masks are a nuisance.
"They're just annoying," said McGovern. "I don't like the fact that people like to force me to put a mask on. I think if I stay away from everybody and keep the germs away from everything, I'll be OK."
Friday's meeting is open to the public and comments are allowed.
Those who want to attend must wear a mask and have their temperature taken prior to entering the county commission office.
