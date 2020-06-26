State coronavirus cases rise by 5,004, deaths climb by 46 to 3,281

Miami-Dade rose by 9 deaths to lead the state with 935. Broward increased by 1 to 379. St. Lucie rose by 2 to 45 – men 63 and 64 – as Martin increased by 1 to 23 with the death of a 95-year-old man, Indian River also by 1 to 16 with the death of an 87-year-old woman and Okeechobee none. In fourth place is Lee County with 149, an increase of 1.