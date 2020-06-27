Bicyclist severely injured in West Palm Beach hit and run

A bicyclist was severely injured in a hit and run crash early Friday morning in West Palm Beach.
West Palm Beach police say the suspect vehicle struck a bicyclist in the crosswalk on the northbound entrance to I-95 and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
The vehicle traveled east on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and struck the bicyclist after turning left onto the north entrance ramp.
The unidentified cyclist is in critical condition and it is unknown if he will survive.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a light colored 1998-2000 Toyota Rav 4 with damage to the front area of the driver's side.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Traffic Homicide Investigators Hatfield or Dillard at 561-215-0498.
