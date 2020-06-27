Roosevelt bridge reopens to traffic in Stuart

The Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart has reopened to traffic.
There are 4 lanes of car traffic, two in each direction.
FDOT has placed a 5-ton weight restriction for all vehicular traffic crossing the bridge. Law enforcement is monitoring both ends of the bridge.
FEC trains that pass under the bridge are able to resume their normal speeds now that the temporary bridge support is complete.
FDOT says emergency service vehicles, including ambulances and fire trucks, will be permitted on the bridge.
Sport utility vehicles, pick-up trucks, and private vehicles towing single or double-axle trailers will also be permitted.
Construction has started on the widening of Dixie Highway under the Roosevelt bridge. The project is expected to be completed in one week, weather permitting, and includes the removal of existing curbs and sidewalks to reconfigure the highway.
FDOT says design for the permanent repair of span 1 of the southbound bridge is underway. The design process is expected to take 6 weeks, after which a contractor will be selected to make the repairs.
The bridge was closed on June 18 after chunks of concrete fell from the underside.
An inspection revealed severe corrosion had ruptured the steel tendons that supported the first span of the southbound bridge.
