State cases explode by another record, 9,585; more than 29,000 in 4 days

Florida reported 9,585 new cases, breaking the record by 643 set one day earlier before – as deaths rose by a smaller increase of 24 for a total of 3,390, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday.
Over four days, cases have risen by 29,042. The positive rate also has been surging to 7.2 percent overall as testing has intensified, including more than 78,345 tests reported by labs on Friday, and the median age has been going down to 41 now.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 430, lower than the record 658 to 12,928, including residents and nonresidents, and resident deaths rose by 2 to 492. The only additional deaths on the Treasure Coast were 2 in Martin County, rising to 25.
The total number of cases, including residents and nonresidents, reached 132,545 since the first two were announced on March `1.
Before Friday, the previous daily record was 5,511 set Wednesday. The next day cases rose by 5,004.
Florida's cases reported Friday were No. 1 in the nation ahead of three hotspots – Texas with 5,707 for a total of 137,624 followed by California with 4,890 for 200,461 total and Arizona with 3,428 for a total of 3,428. The nation set another cases record of 47,341.
In one week, cases have risen by 36,895 statewide for an increase of 39.3 percent.
Cases have exploded in South Florida – with a one-day increase of 1,366 in Miami-Dade and 726 in Broward. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 79 in Indian River, 135 in St. Lucie, 137 in Martin and 25 in Okeechobee.
Palm Beach County has risen by 2,812 cases in one week for a 27.8 percent gain. Miami Dade has risen by 5,956 at 23.7 percent and Broward by 3,209 at 29.6percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 390 cases for 26.7 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 407 for 34.8 percent, Indian River County by 251 for 68.0 percent and Okeechobee County by 92 for 38.3 percent.
Deaths rose by 246 in the state over seven days for 7.8 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 24 for 5.1 percent. The U.S. figures are 3.4 percent with the world at 7.0 percent through Friday.
The total number of deaths in the state including nonresidents was 3,464 through Friday, a rise of 42, a figure that state doesn't include on its dashboard or daily report.
Testing has ramped up in Florida, including massive sites throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers, and the state has eased restrictions. Through Friday night, labs reported 78,345 tests compared with 71,443 the day before and 36,328 Tuesday. The state occasionally makes updates on tests from previous days.
The state reported 12.82 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive, compared with 13.05 the day before. Two weeks ago, the percentage was 4.39. Of all results reported by labs Friday, the positive rate was 14.36 percent compared with 14.70 percent the day before and 5.36 percent among 47,669 tests two week ago.
The overall positive rate Saturday is up three-tenths of 1 percent from 6.9, compared with 6.0 percent one week ago and 10 percent several weeks ago.
The total tests conducted were 1,830,791, including 1,696,980 negative ones.
Last Friday, the cases increase was 4,049, which at the time was a record..
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 2.6 percent in the state compared with 5.0 percent in the United States and 5.0 percent worldwide, which passed 496,000 deaths and neared 9.9 million cases Friday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 3.8 percent, compared with Broward at 2.7 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.0 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.9 percent in St. Lucie, 2.6 percent in Indian River and 1.4 percent in Martin.
On Thursday, 39 additional deaths were reported in the state after 46 Thursday, 44 Wednesday, 60 Tuesday, 12 Monday, 17 Sunday and 40 Saturday. Last Saturday, the state increase was 40.
Miami-Dade rose by 1 death to lead the state with 947. Broward increased by 1 to 382. Remaining the same were St. Lucie at 45 and Indian River at 16. Okeechobee has none. In fourth place is Lee County with 152, with no increase.
The state record for increase is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 – once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
Six of the 24 deaths were in South Florida for a total of 1,907, of 56.35 percent, though the population only comprises 30 percent of the state total.
On Friday, there were 4 more deaths in Palm Beach County.
Three new deaths were identified in the state report from Palm Beach County -- men 64, 90 and 96. Marttin's new deaths were women, 66 and 93.
The youngest fatality in the state was reported Friday as a 16-year-old girl from Lee County, who was listed in the state database as a case on Tuesday, the day she died, WFLA reported. Carsyn Davis, of Fort Myers, was to a hospital one week ago Friday, two days before her 17th birthday
A 17-year-old boy from Pasco County, who was counted as a confirmed case last Friday, previously was the youngest person to die from coronavirus. Others in the 15-24 age class are a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County, a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County and a 22-year-old man from Pinellas. Nineteen people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest is a 108-year-old women from Miami-Dade reported Wednesday, surpassing two women who were 104 from Sarasota and Hillsborough. A total of 1,212 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 29 percent age 55 and older – compared with 40 percent two weeks ago – and 8 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 1,886 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 181, and 62 were hospitalized, an increase of 2 in one day. From 5-14, there are 3,853, an increase of 300, with 53 in the hospital at one time, a rise of 1.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states, including New Mexico at 489 through Friday.
Palm Beach County had 3 deaths identified Friday, a man 98 and two women, 57 and 85. One from Martin County also was listed as a 95-year-old man.
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 2,974, an increase of 84. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose from 2,593 to 2,643 followed by Boynton Beach at 1,198 from 1,152, Boca Raton at 1,294, up from 1,210, Delray Beach at 843 from 814. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 1,015, an increase of 89, followed with Stuart with 868 vs. 786.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 19 to 158, compared to only 3 on May 31.
The state doesn't list total deaths by city.
Palm Beach County has 12,928 cases out of 137,138 total tested for 9 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 31,562 positive cases out of 291,773 tested for 11 percent, and Broward is second with 14,046 cases and 187,167 tested for 8.0 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 1,850 of 15,993 for 12 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 1,576 positive out of 221,731 for 7.0 percent, Indian River with 620 out of 13,456 for 5.0 percent and Okeechobee with 333 out of 3,370 for 10.0 percent.
An infant has tested positive in every South Florida county.
A total of 14,136 people in the state have been hospitalized, which is 149 more than the day before and a rise from 12,939 last Friday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 1,737, in Palm Beach County, an increase of 24; 165 in Martin, an increase of 4; 158 in St. Lucie with no increase, Indian River, increase by 2 to 56, and Okeechobee stayed the same with a total of 28.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has said there is sufficient hospital bed capacity in the state, including intensive care units. In addition, hospitals can turn regular beds into ones for intensive care.
More than half of the deaths, 1,782, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 210 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 10 and Palm Beach County stayed the same.
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 169 ahead of Louisiana, which added 25 Friday, according to Worldometers.info.
Florida has 157 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 386 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,615 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 63.6 per million.
National data
Worldometers lists the death toll at 127,640 with 666 additional deaths Friday after 649 Thursday. There have been 16 days in a row of deaths under 1,000. Johns Hopkins reports 125,045.
Cases hit 2,552,956 with the record 47,341 after two previous days of new highs, 40,181 and 39,10.
Last Friday, there were 729 more deaths and 33,566 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 4,228.
California reported the most additional deaths, 63, and is in seventh place.
Other top 10 daily increases were: No. 1 New York with 48, No. 2 New Jersey with 45, No. 3 Massachusetts with 50, No. 4 Illinois with 41, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 24, No. 6 Michigan with 1, No. 8 Connecticut with 9.
Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place, with an increase of 4.
One week ago Saturday in the United States, it was 121,980, two weeks ago there were 117,527, three weeks ago there were 112,096, four weeks ago there were 105,793, five weeks ago 98,904, six weeks ago 90,324, seven weeks ago 80,232, eight weeks ago 67,616, nine weeks ago 54,396, 10 weeks ago 39,429, 11 weeks ago 24,121, 12 weeks ago 10,406, 13 weeks ago 2,758, 14 weeks ago 474, 15 weeks ago 58, 16 weeks ago 19, 17 weeks ago 1.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 13.6 percent of the 4,891 additional deaths Friday – a figure that has been declining – and 25.7 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 32,296. The additional death toll Thursday was 5,183.
Friday had a record number of additional cases, 194,190.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 1,055 deaths after 1,180 Thursday. The record is 1,492 on June 4. The total is 56,109 compared with 41,901 two weeks ago. Brazil added 46,907 cases – the most in the world about 400 behind the U.S. – after a record 55,209 one week ago Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,280,054– almost half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 719 more deaths late Friday compared with 736 Thursday as well as 5,441 cases. The record was 1,092 on June 4. The nation's deaths have risen from 16,448 to 25,779 in two weeks into seventh place.
India reported 381 deaths after 401 Thursday to rise to 15,689 in eighth place, compared 8,890 two weeks ago. The Asian nation also reported a record 18,276 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths increased from 149 to 184 for third place with 43,414 – behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 30 – among the lowest since the pandemic.
No. 4 Spain added 8 deaths and No. 5 France climbed by 26 and a high of 1,494. No. 10 Belgium announced 5 deaths. No. 11 Germany, which was displaced from the top 10 last week by Iran, added 14. No. 9 Iran reported 109 deaths.
Russia is in third place in the world in cases with 620,794, including an additional 6,800, behind the United States and Brazil. The nation added 176 more deaths in 13th place.
No. 14 Canada added 20.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity, reported 50 deaths for a total of 5,80 in 16th. Neighboring Norway didn't report any deaths to remain at 249 and 44 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 18th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 21 cases Saturday. The 57 cases one week ago Sunday were the highest since 89 on April 13.
Scripps Only Content 2020