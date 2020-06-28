Palm Beach County plans to close all beaches

Following in the footsteps of the other South Florida counties, Palm Beach County intends to close its beaches for the Fourth of July weekend.
"I've given direction to the county administrator to prepare an order that will close all beaches in Palm Beach County Thursday through Sunday," Mayor Dave Kerner said Sunday evening in a statement to WPTV NewsChannel 5.
WPTV talked to beach goers Sunday night to get their reaction to the closure.
"We are already crowded with our own people but also with tourists and people coming from all these other counties, it would be really congested," said Tom Campbell-Gabor. "We're dealing with a war. It's just an invisible enemy and we have to take it much more seriously."
Kerner said commissioners intend to meet Monday morning to discuss the matter.
The move follows similar actions by Miami-Dade and Broward counties to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Scripps Only Content 2020