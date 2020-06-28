State cases explode by another record, 9,585; more than 29,000 in 4 days

Florida reported a U.S. high 9,585 new cases, breaking the record by 643 set one day earlier before, as deaths rose by a smaller increase of 24 for a total of 3,390, the Florida Department of Health announced Saturday.
Over four days, cases have risen by 29,042. The positive rate also has been surging to 7.2 percent overall as testing has intensified, including more than 78,345 tests reported by labs on Friday, and the median age has been going down to 41 now.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 430, lower than the record 658 to 12,928, including residents and nonresidents, and resident deaths rose by 2 to 492. The only additional deaths on the Treasure Coast were 2 in Martin County, rising to 25.
The total number of cases, including residents and nonresidents, reached 132,545 since the first two were announced on March `1.
Before Friday's 8,942, the previous daily record was 5,511 set Wednesday. The next day cases rose by 5,004.
Florida's cases reported Saturday were No. 1 in the nation ahead of three hotspots – Texas with 5,747 for a total of 143,371 followed by California with 5,972 for 206,433 total and Arizona with 3,591 for a total of 70,051. Florida is in sixth place overall. The total U.S. number was 43,581, below the record of 47,341 Friday.
In one week, Florida's cases have risen by 36,895 for an increase of 39.3 percent.
Cases have exploded in South Florida – with a one-day increase of 1,366 in Miami-Dade and 726 in Broward. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 79 in Indian River, 135 in St. Lucie, 137 in Martin and 25 in Okeechobee.
Palm Beach County has risen by 2,812 cases in one week for a 27.8 percent gain. Miami Dade has risen by 5,956 at 23.7 percent and Broward by 3,209 at 29.6 percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 390 cases for 26.7 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 407 for 34.8 percent, Indian River County by 251 for 68.0 percent and Okeechobee County by 92 for 38.3 percent.
Deaths rose by 246 in the state over seven days for 7.8 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 24 for 5.1 percent. The U.S. figures are 3.4 percent with the world at 6.9 percent.
The total number of deaths in the state including nonresidents was 3,489 through Saturday, a rise of 25, a figure that state doesn't include on its dashboard or daily report.
Testing has ramped up in Florida, including massive sites throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers, and the state has eased restrictions. Through Friday night, labs reported 78,345 tests compared with 71,443 the day before and 36,328 Tuesday. The state occasionally makes updates on tests from previous days.
The state reported 12.82 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive, compared with 13.05 the day before. Two weeks ago, the percentage was 4.39. Of all results reported by labs Friday, the positive rate was 14.36 percent compared with 14.70 percent the day before and 5.36 percent among 47,669 tests two week ago.
The overall positive rate Saturday is up three-tenths of 1 percent from 6.9, compared with 6.0 percent one week ago and 10 percent several weeks ago.
The total tests conducted were 1,830,791, including 1,696,980 negative ones.
Last Friday, the cases increase was 4,049, which at the time was a record.
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 2.6 percent in the state compared with 4.9 percent in the United States and 5.0 percent worldwide, which passed two milestones Saturday: 500,000 deaths and neared 10 million cases.
Palm Beach County's rate was 3.8 percent, compared with Broward at 2.7 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.0 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.9 percent in St. Lucie, 2.6 percent in Indian River and 1.4 percent in Martin.
On Thursday, 39 additional deaths were reported in the state after 46 Thursday, 44 Wednesday, 60 Tuesday, 12 Monday, 17 Sunday and 40 Saturday. Last Saturday, the state increase was 40.
Miami-Dade rose by 1 death to lead the state with 947. Broward increased by 1 to 382. Remaining the same were St. Lucie at 45 and Indian River at 16. Okeechobee has none. In fourth place is Lee County with 152, with no increase.
The state record for increase is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 – once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
Six of the 24 deaths were in South Florida for a total of 1,907, of 56.3 percent, though the population only comprises 30 percent of the state total.
On Friday, there were 4 more deaths in Palm Beach County.
Three new deaths were identified in the state report Saturday from Palm Beach County as men 64, 90 and 96. Martin's new deaths were women, 66 and 93.
The youngest fatality in the state was reported Friday as a 16-year-old girl from Lee County, who was listed in the state database as a case on Tuesday, the day she died, WFLA reported. Carsyn Davis, of Fort Myers, was to a hospital one week ago Friday, two days before her 17th birthday
A 17-year-old boy from Pasco County, who was counted as a confirmed case last Friday, previously was the youngest person to die from coronavirus. Others in the 15-24 age class are a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County, a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County and a 22-year-old man from Pinellas. Nineteen people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest is a 108-year-old women from Miami-Dade reported Wednesday, surpassing two women who were 104 from Sarasota and Hillsborough. A total of 1,212 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 29 percent age 55 and older – compared with 40 percent two weeks ago – and 8 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 1,886 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 181, and 62 were hospitalized, an increase of 2 in one day. From 5-14, there are 3,853, an increase of 300, with 53 in the hospital at one time, a rise of 1.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states, including New Mexico at 491.
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 2,974, an increase of 84. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose from 2,593 to 2,643 followed by Boynton Beach at 1,198 from 1,152, Boca Raton at 1,294, up from 1,210, Delray Beach at 843 from 814. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 1,015, an increase of 89, followed with Stuart with 868 vs. 786.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 19 to 158, compared to only 3 on May 31.
The state doesn't list total deaths by city.
Palm Beach County has 12,928 cases out of 137,138 total tested for 9.4 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 31,562 positive cases out of 291,773 tested for 10.8 percent, and Broward is second with 14,046 cases and 187,167 tested for 7.5 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 1,850 of 15,993 for 11.6 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 1,576 positive out of 221,731 for 7.3 percent, Indian River with 620 out of 13,456 for 4.6 percent and Okeechobee with 333 out of 3,370 for 9.9 percent.
An infant has tested positive in every South Florida county.
A total of 14,136 people in the state have been hospitalized, which is 149 more than the day before and a rise from 12,939 last Saturday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 1,737, in Palm Beach County, an increase of 24; 165 in Martin, an increase of 4; 158 in St. Lucie with no increase, Indian River, increase by 2 to 56, and Okeechobee stayed the same with a total of 28.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has said there is sufficient hospital bed capacity in the state, including intensive care units. In addition, hospitals can turn regular beds into ones for intensive care.
More than half of the deaths, 1,782, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 210 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 10 and Palm Beach County stayed the same.
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 193 ahead of Louisiana, which reported no data Saturday, according to Worldometers.info.
Florida has 158 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 387 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,617 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 64.2 per million.
National data
Worldometers lists the death toll at 128,152 with 512 additional deaths Friday after 666 Friday. There have been 17 days in a row of deaths under 1,000. Johns Hopkins reports 125,511.
Cases hit 2,596,537 with the record 43,581 after three previous days of new highs, 47,341, 40,181 and 39,10.
Last Saturday, there were 582 more deaths and 33,412 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 4,158.
The most new deaths reported were by states not in the overall top 10: No. 18 Arizona with 44 at 1,579 and No. 15 Texas with 39 at 2,406.
Top 10 daily increases were: No. 1 New York with 31, No. 2 New Jersey with 34, No. 3 Massachusetts with 28, No. 4 Illinois with 26, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 20, No. 6 Michigan with 19, No. 7 California with 32, No. 8 Connecticut with 4.
No. 13 Georgia added 13 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place, with an increase of 5.
One week ago Saturday in the United States, it was 123,994, two weeks ago there were 119,749, three weeks ago there were 112,096, four weeks ago there were 107,543, five weeks ago 100,592, six weeks ago 81,602, seven weeks ago 81,602, eight weeks ago 68,774, nine weeks ago 55,271, 10 weeks ago 40,034, 11 weeks ago 24,445, 12 weeks ago 10,530, 13 weeks ago 2,779, 14 weeks ago 376, 15 weeks ago 58, 16 weeks ago 19, 17 weeks ago 1.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 11.2 percent of the 4,891 additional deaths Saturday – a figure that has been declining – and 25.6 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 32,407. The additional death toll Friday was 4,893.
Saturday had 176,568 cases after a record 194,190 Friday.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 994 deaths after 1,055 Friday. The record is 1,492 on June 4. The total is 57,103 compared with 42,791 two weeks ago. Brazil added 35,887 cases after a record 55,209 one week ago Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,315,941– about half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 602 more deaths late Friday compared with 719 Friday as well as 4,410 cases. The record was 1,092 on June 4. The nation's deaths have risen from 16,872 to 26,681 in two weeks into seventh place.
India reported 414 deaths after 381 Thursday to rise to 16,103 in eighth place, compared 9,199 two weeks ago. The Asian nation also reported another record of cases, 20,131.
Five European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased from 184 to 100 for third place with 43,514 – behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 8, matching that number and lowest since Feb. 29.
No. 5 France didn't report any data Saturday after 26 Friday and a high of 1,494. No. 6 Spain added 3 and No. 10 Belgium 1. No. 11 Germany, which was displaced from the top 10 last week by Iran, didn't report any new deaths. No. 9 Iran reported 125 deaths.
Russia is in third place in the world in cases with 627,646, including an additional 6,852, behind the United States and Brazil. The nation added 188 more deaths in 13th place.
No. 14 Canada added 8.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity, didn't report any data after 50 deaths Friday for a total of 5,280 in 16th. Neighboring Norway didn't report any deaths to remain at 249 and 14 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 19th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 17 cases Sunday. The 57 cases one week ago Sunday were the highest since 89 on April 13.
