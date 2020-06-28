State cases surge by 8,530; deaths pass 3,400 in Florida, 500 in Palm Beach County

Coronavirus cases continue to spike in Florida with 8,530 more in one day but 1,055 less than the record one day before, as deaths rose by 29 to 3,419, including 11 in Palm Beach County for a total of 503, the Florida Department of Health announced Sunday.
Over four days, cases statewide have risen by 37,572, including a record 9,585 Saturday. The positive rate also has been surging to 7.5 percent overall as testing has intensified, including more than 72,000 tests reported by labs on Saturday, and the median age has been going down to 41 now.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 461 compared with 430 Saturday and the record 658 Friday for a total of 13,389, including residents and nonresidents. All 11 of Palm Beach County's new deaths were in long-term care facilities. Unlike Palm Beach County, there were no additional deaths on the Treasure Coast.
The total number of cases, including residents and nonresidents, reached 141,075 since the first two were announced on March `1.
Before Friday's 8,942, also a record, the previous daily mark was 5,511 set Wednesday. The next day cases rose by 5,004.
Florida's cases reported Saturday were No. 1 in the nation ahead of three hotspots – Texas with 5,747 for a total of 143,371 followed by California with 5,972 for 206,433 total and Arizona with 3,591 for a total of 70,051. Florida is in sixth place overall. The total U.S. number was 43,581, below the record of 47,341 Friday.
In one week, Florida's cases have risen by 35,254 for an increase of 37.4 percent.
Cases have exploded in South Florida – with a one-day increase of 2,252 from 1,366 Saturday in Miami-Dade and 592 compared with 726 in Broward. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 35 in Indian River, 76 in St. Lucie, 60 in Martin and 10 in Okeechobee.
Palm Beach County has risen by 2,635 cases in one week for a 24.5 percent gain. Miami Dade has risen by 7,924 at 30.7 percent and Broward by 3,468 at 31.1 percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 385 cases for 25.2 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 438 for 36.1 percent, Indian River County by 266 for 68.4 percent and Okeechobee County by 98 for 40.0 percent.
Deaths rose by 229 in the state over seven days for 7.2 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 35 for 7.5 percent. The U.S. figures are 3.4 percent with the world at 6.9 percent.
The total number of deaths in the state including nonresidents was 3,489 through Friday, a rise of 25, a figure that state doesn't include on its dashboard or daily report.
Testing has ramped up in Florida, including massive sites throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers, and the state has eased restrictions. Through Saturday night, labs reported 72,195 tests compared with 78,318 the day before and 34,317 on June 14. The state occasionally makes updates on tests from previous days.
The state reported 12.40 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive, compared with 12.74 the day before. Two weeks ago, the percentage was 5.35. Of all results reported by labs Saturday, the positive rate was 13.97 percent compared with 14.34 percent the day before and 6.68 percent among 34,317 tests two week ago.
The overall positive rate Saturday is up three-tenths of 1 percent from 6.9, compared with 6.1 percent one week ago and 10 percent several weeks ago.
The total tests conducted were 1,883,244, including 1,740,822 negative ones.
Last Saturday, the cases increase was 3,494.
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 2.4 percent in the state compared with 4.9 percent in the United States and 5.0 percent worldwide, which passed two milestones Saturday: 500,000 deaths and neared 10 million cases.
Palm Beach County's rate was 3.8 percent, compared with Broward at 2.6 percent and Miami-Dade with 2.8 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.7 percent in St. Lucie, 2.4 percent in Indian River and 1.3 percent in Martin.
On Thursday, 24 additional deaths were reported in the state after 39 Friday, 46 Thursday, 44 Wednesday, 60 Tuesday, 12 Monday. Last Sunday, the state increase was 17.
Miami-Dade rose by 6 deaths to lead the state with 953. Broward remained at 382, as well as St. Lucie at 45, Martin at 25 and Indian River at 16. Okeechobee has none. In fourth place is Lee County with 156, and increase of 4.
The state record for increase is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 – once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
Seventeen of the 29 deaths were in South Florida for a total of 1,924, of 56.3 percent, though the population only comprises 30 percent of the state total.
On Saturday, two deaths were reported in Palm Beach County.
Ten new deaths were identified in the state report Sunday from Palm Beach County as four men and six women, ranging from 71 to 100. All but two were at least 90, including the 100-year-old man. The oldest ever death in the county is a 101-year-old woman.
The youngest fatality in the state was reported Friday as a 16-year-old girl from Lee County, who was listed in the state database as a case on Tuesday, the day she died, WFLA reported. Carsyn Davis, of Fort Myers, was to a hospital one week ago Friday, two days before her 17th birthday
A 17-year-old boy from Pasco County, who was counted as a confirmed case last Friday, previously was the youngest person to die from coronavirus. Others in the 15-24 age class are a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County, a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County and a 22-year-old man from Pinellas. Nineteen people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest is a 108-year-old women from Miami-Dade reported Wednesday, surpassing two women who were 104 from Sarasota and Hillsborough. A total of 1,228 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older in data through Saturday. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 29 percent age 55 and older – compared with 40 percent two weeks ago – and 8 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 1,886 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 145, and 62 were hospitalized, with no increase in one day. From 5-14, there are 4,099, an increase of 256, with 53 in the hospital at one time, also no increase.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states, including New Mexico at 491 through Saturday.
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 3,103, an increase of 129. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 100 to 2,743 followed by Boynton Beach at 1,238 from 1,198, Boca Raton at 1,344, up from 1,294, Delray Beach at 865 from 843. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 1,060, an increase of 45, followed with Stuart with 897 vs. 868.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 9 to 167, compared with only 3 on May 31.
The state doesn't list total deaths by city.
Palm Beach County has 13,389 cases out of 140,394 total tested for 9.5 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 33,714positive cases out of 301,442 tested for 11.2 percent, and Broward is second with 14,620 cases and 190,652 tested for 7.7 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 1,910 of 16,294 for 11.7 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 1,652 positive out of 22,093 for 7.5 percent, Indian River with 655 out of 13,776 for 4.8 percent and Okeechobee with 343 out of 3,462 for 9.9 percent.
An infant has tested positive in every South Florida county.
A total of 14,244 people in the state have been hospitalized, which is 108 more than the day before and a rise from 13,037 last Sunday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 1,750, in Palm Beach County, an increase of 13; 170 in Martin, an increase of 5; 159 in St. Lucie with an increase of 1, Indian River remained at 56, and Okeechobee increased by 3 to 31.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has said there is sufficient hospital bed capacity in the state, including intensive care units. In addition, hospitals can turn regular beds into ones for intensive care.
More than half of the deaths, 1,807, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 221 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 25 and Palm Beach County increased by 11.
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 193 ahead of Louisiana, which reported no data Saturday, according to Worldometers.info.
Florida has 159 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 387 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,617 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 64.2 per million.
National data
Worldometers lists the death toll at 128,152 with 512 additional deaths Friday after 666 Friday. There have been 17 days in a row of deaths under 1,000. Johns Hopkins reports 125,511.
Cases hit 2,596,537 with the record 43,581 after three previous days of new highs, 47,341, 40,181 and 39,10.
Last Saturday, there were 582 more deaths and 33,412 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 4,158.
The most new deaths reported were by states not in the overall top 10: No. 18 Arizona with 44 at 1,579 and No. 15 Texas with 39 at 2,406.
Top 10 daily increases were: No. 1 New York with 31, No. 2 New Jersey with 34, No. 3 Massachusetts with 28, No. 4 Illinois with 26, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 20, No. 6 Michigan with 19, No. 7 California with 32, No. 8 Connecticut with 4.
No. 13 Georgia added 13 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place, with an increase of 5.
One week ago Saturday in the United States, it was 123,994, two weeks ago there were 119,749, three weeks ago there were 112,096, four weeks ago there were 107,543, five weeks ago 100,592, six weeks ago 81,602, seven weeks ago 81,602, eight weeks ago 68,774, nine weeks ago 55,271, 10 weeks ago 40,034, 11 weeks ago 24,445, 12 weeks ago 10,530, 13 weeks ago 2,779, 14 weeks ago 376, 15 weeks ago 58, 16 weeks ago 19, 17 weeks ago 1.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 11.2 percent of the 4,547 additional deaths Saturday – a figure that has been declining – and 25.6 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 32,407. The additional death toll Friday was 4,893.
Saturday had 176,568 cases after a record 194,190 Friday.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 994 deaths after 1,055 Friday. The record is 1,492 on June 4. The total is 57,103 compared with 42,791 two weeks ago. Brazil added 35,887 cases after a record 55,209 one week ago Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,315,941– about half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 602 more deaths late Friday compared with 719 Friday as well as 4,410 cases. The record was 1,092 on June 4. The nation's deaths have risen from 16,872 to 26,681 in two weeks into seventh place.
India reported 414 deaths after 381 Thursday to rise to 16,103 in eighth place, compared 9,199 two weeks ago. The Asian nation also reported another record of cases, 20,131.
Five European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased from 184 to 100 for third place with 43,514 – behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 8, matching that number and lowest since Feb. 29.
No. 5 France didn't report any data Saturday after 26 Friday and a high of 1,494. No. 6 Spain added 3 and No. 10 Belgium 1. No. 11 Germany, which was displaced from the top 10 last week by Iran, didn't report any new deaths. No. 9 Iran reported 125 deaths.
Russia is in third place in the world in cases with 627,646, including an additional 6,852, behind the United States and Brazil. The nation added 188 more deaths in 13th place.
No. 14 Canada added 8.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity, didn't report any data after 50 deaths Friday for a total of 5,280 in 16th. Neighboring Norway didn't report any deaths to remain at 249 and 14 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 19th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 17 cases Sunday. The 57 cases one week ago Sunday were the highest since 89 on April 13.
