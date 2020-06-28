tate cases surge by 8,530; deaths pass 3,400 in Florida, 500 in Palm Beach County

Through Saturday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 2,974, an increase of 84. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose from 2,593 to 2,643 followed by Boynton Beach at 1,198 from 1,152, Boca Raton at 1,294, up from 1,210, Delray Beach at 843 from 814. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 1,015, an increase of 89, followed with Stuart with 868 vs. 786.