Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old Tallahassee boy

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a missing 8-year-old boy.
The Tallahassee Police Department tweeted that the missing child, Josiah F. Brantley, was last seen near the 2500 block of Holton St.
The child is believed to be in the company of Jasmine Brantley, who is his mother, and a man named Damian Burgman.
FDLE believes they may be traveling to Live Oak or Orlando in a 2019 black Dodge Journey with Florida license plate number KCWV29
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Tallahassee police at (850) 891-4200 or FDLE or 911.
Scripps Only Content 2020