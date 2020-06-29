Giving comes full circle through 'Peacock Project' in Boynton Beach

Plansky says, "I did a feather for myself and a feather for a friend who I knew was struggling with something at the time. Lo and behold a few days later Randi knocked on my door and said you got feathered! Somebody else had actually sent me a feather and it was like, I can't explain it. You get this cheerful face at your door with a peacock feather, what could be better than that? Ya know it made my day and I think that's why the charity has done so well because it's nice when you donate to a wonderful charity but it's also nice when you get a little something back." She says during these uncertain times, that little gesture goes a long way. "She feathered me and there was a text that said 'just because I love you' and basically that's what it is. We all go through hard times and we all go through happy times and this is just 'hey I'm thinking of you, I'm feeling kind of lonely right now and sad and blue and maybe you're feeling the same and I just want to let you know I'm thinking about you and that's basically what it does. It just lets people know we are all in this together, we're trying to get through it day by day."