LIVE: Gov. DeSantis speaks on Florida's budget

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Tallahassee Monday afternoon to discuss the state's budget.
DeSantis began speaking shortly after 1 p.m. after signing a $92.2 billion budget at the Florida Capitol and making $1 billion in vetoes.
Florida was forced to spend millions of dollars this year to fight the coronavirus pandemic, causing revenue shortfalls because of reduced sales tax collections and tourism revenue.
New numbers released Friday show the economic shutdown because of the coronavirus cost Florida more than a billion in expected revenue to date.
DeSantis said the $1 billion in vetoes were made in effort to fund next year's fiscal budget.
Florida's coronavirus cases increased by 5,226 on Monday with 28 more deaths reported.
Coronavirus cases have surged in Florida this month, but DeSantis has reiterated that more testing has led to the jump in positive cases.
