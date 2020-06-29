Palm Beach Co. leaders meet to discuss closing beaches

Palm Beach County leaders are meeting Monday morning to discuss plans to close all beaches for the Fourth of July weekend.
"Unfortunately, this Fourth of July will not be spent at the beach," Mayor Dave Kerner told CNN during an interview Sunday.
Kerner told WFLX FOX 29 that he has “given direction to the county administrator to prepare an order that will close all beaches in Palm Beach County Thursday through Sunday.”
County officials will hold a 9 a.m. meeting at the Emergency Operations Center to craft the language of the order.
The move comes after similar actions by Miami-Dade and Broward counties to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Florida has seen several record-breaking single-day increases in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, prompting Palm Beach County to issue a mask mandate.
