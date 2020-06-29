Palm Beach Co. teachers want virtual learning to continue in August

I do not make this request lightly. If I sat in any of your seats on the school board my position would not alter. As president of the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association, I am prepared to make tough choices and come to agreements that likely will test the limits of many of my own union members and every educator in the district; in the name of doing right by our students and their academic growth. I am also prepared to live with the consequences those decisions because I would rather risk earning the scorn of those in disagreement with my choices than risk their very lives. I ask of you, if you cannot say honestly to yourselves and to the public that we are operating in a medically advisable manner and as safe as we can possibly be on our campuses, to make similarly tough choices in your respective roles.