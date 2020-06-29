Patriots owner’s prostitution case heads to appellate court

Prosecutors charging New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with buying sex from massage parlor prostitutes are trying to save their case.
They will argue before a Florida appellate court on Tuesday that police legally made secret video recordings of Kraft having paid sex at a Jupiter massage parlor in January 2019.
A lower court judge ruled that prosecutors could not use the recordings. He said the warrant allowing police to install secret cameras inside the Orchids of Asia spa violated constitutional standards. Kraft is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.
He has pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology.
CONTINUING COVERAGE:
- Search warrants reveal how detectives planted hidden cameras
- #MeToo Founder visits Palm Beach County
- Prostitution, racketeering cases left open
- More than $500K, luxury cars, properties seized in prostitution stings up Florida's east coast
- Vero Beach deacon arrested in prostitution sting
- Billionaire John Childs, charged with soliciting prostitution, resigns from equity firm
- Law firm files petition to bar release of day spa videos
- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft faces charges
- NFL issues statement on Robert Kraft
- Could NFL reprimand Patriots owner Robert Kraft?
- How Jupiter detectives gathered evidence in prostitution sting
- Mugshots unlikely for 25 'Johns' picked up in Jupiter sex-trafficking bust
- Billionaire equity firm owner John Childs wanted on sting
- Boyfriend of LPGA star arrested
- Martin County sheriff says 2 women at center of human trafficking
- 3rd suspect arrested in human trafficking/prostitution case
- 165 men charged in Indian River Co. bust
- 'RubMaps.com' helps customers find illicit massage parlors
- Recognizing the signs of human trafficking
Scripps Only Content 2020